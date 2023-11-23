AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male has died following a fatal shooting in Ahoskie Wednesday evening.

According to police, units responded to a Breaking and Entering call around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Raleigh Street, not far from 1st Street and North Pembroke Avenue.

A 17-year-old male was found at the scene with gunshot injuries.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no additional information to release at this time.

Those with information about the shooting are encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Tom Helms at (252) 332-5011.