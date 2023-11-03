PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was convicted Thursday after carjacking a woman at gunpoint last month in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says the juvenile was found guilty of carjacking, armed robbery and underage possession of a firearm in a bench trial.

The incident happened the morning of October 14 when Felecia Smith was getting ready to leave for a funeral. Prosecutors say the defendant and another juvenile approached Smith around 9:20 a.m., and the defendant pulled out a gun and demanded her purse.

He found her keys and drove off, and later was taken into custody in Norfolk after a police pursuit.

He’s expected to be sentenced on December 1, and the other juvenile’s trial is scheduled for December 12.