HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Several local services will be closed or otherwise impacted as cities commemorate the federal Juneteenth holiday, on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Below is a city-by-city list of the planned closures.

Chesapeake

In Chesapeake, all City offices, courts, Chesapeake Public Library branches, and community centers will be closed on Monday, June 19.

All City offices, courts, Chesapeake Public Library branches, and community centers will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. There will be no changes to the trash collection schedule. Normal operating schedules will resume on Tuesday, June 20. pic.twitter.com/6ViUq5mNTx — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) June 13, 2023

Newport News

City offices, libraries & recreation centers – closed Monday, June 19, 2023.

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, June 19. All collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Recovery Operations Center – closed Monday, June 19.

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County) – open for adoptions 12-5 p.m. on Monday, June 19; reunite lobby open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Norfolk

All government offices, libraries, and recreation centers in Norfolk will be closed on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. The closures also includes the Norfolk Courthouse and the Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer.

Requests for bulk waste collection for June 20 must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday June 16. Those requests can be made on the MyNorfolk app.

Norfolk beach lifeguards at Community Beach Park on June 19. Sarah Constant Beach Park and Ocean View Beach Park will not have lifeguards on duty.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth will observe the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 19, 2023.

**************************

The City of Portsmouth municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, June 19.

Trash Collection – There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Juneteenth Day, Monday, June 19. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, June 21. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8663.

Portsmouth libraries will close on Monday, June 19, in honor of Juneteenth.

All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth Day.

Recreation Centers, the Splash Park, and Cavalier Manor Pool will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.

Registrar’s Office Open on Juneteenth Holiday

The Office of the General Registrar will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, for Emergency Absentee Voting ONLY. Emergency Absentee Voting applies only if the voter was unable to apply for an absentee ballot by Friday, June 9, 2023, due to hospitalization or illness, or the hospitalization, illness, or death of an immediate family member, or if the voter had an obligation arise after 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, due either to; 1) his/her business, profession, or occupation; or 2) hospitalization or the hospitalization or death an immediate family member. The Emergency Absentee Voting application must be completed and received by 2 p.m.

On the Juneteenth holiday, Monday, June 19, 2023, all Hampton Roads Transit fixed route services (bus, light rail, ferry) and paratransit will be free. Bus and light rail services will operate on their Saturday schedule. The ferry will operate on its regular weekday schedule. pic.twitter.com/D9o2aAY2nb — City of Portsmouth (@cityofPortsVA) June 12, 2023

Poquoson

On Monday, June 19, City Hall, library, non-emergency city offices, and school will be closed in observance of Juneteenth. Find more information on the city website here.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

Virginia Beach

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries including the TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office and administrative offices

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach History Museums

Waste Management administrative offices and the West Neck Recycling Center (Waste Management collections and the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center do not operate on Monday.)

Williamsburg

City of Williamsburg offices will be closed Monday, June 19, 2023, in observance of Juneteenth. This includes all offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street and Quarterpath Recreation Center. Waller Mill Park will follow normal operating hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City of Williamsburg offices will be closed Monday, June 19, 2023, in observance of Juneteenth. This includes all offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street and Quarterpath Recreation Center.



More info: https://t.co/pXFKo2BzNG pic.twitter.com/2D3lfECvwX — City of Williamsburg (@WilliamsburgGov) June 13, 2023

Hampton Roads Transit

On the Juneteenth holiday, Monday, June 19, 2023, all Hampton Roads Transit fixed route services (bus, light rail, ferry) and paratransit will be free. Bus and light rail services will operate on their Saturday schedule. The ferry will operate on its regular weekday schedule.