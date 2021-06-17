Julia Tomlin’s trial set for January; Hampton woman charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Julia Tomlin, the Hampton woman charged in the death of her two-year-old son, will go to trial in January.

Her trial was originally supposed to start in March 2020, but was pushed back. It’s now set to start on Jan. 24, 2022. Tomlin’s attorneys were in court on Thursday.

She’s charged with second-degree murder, felony child neglect and concealment of a dead body in the death of her son Noah.

Noah disappeared nearly two years ago in 2019. Tomlin reported she put him to bed, only to discover him not there. After a week of searching, police found his body at the Hampton steam plant.

Tomlin’s attorney requested a psychological evaluation, but the judge ruled she was competent enough to stand trial.