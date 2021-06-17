Julia Tomlin’s trial set for January; Hampton woman charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Julia Tomlin (Photo Credit: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Julia Tomlin, the Hampton woman charged in the death of her two-year-old son, will go to trial in January.

Her trial was originally supposed to start in March 2020, but was pushed back. It’s now set to start on Jan. 24, 2022. Tomlin’s attorneys were in court on Thursday.

She’s charged with second-degree murder, felony child neglect and concealment of a dead body in the death of her son Noah.

Noah disappeared nearly two years ago in 2019. Tomlin reported she put him to bed, only to discover him not there. After a week of searching, police found his body at the Hampton steam plant.

Tomlin’s attorney requested a psychological evaluation, but the judge ruled she was competent enough to stand trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10