Judge denies motion to vacate public corruption conviction, prison sentence for Anthony Burfoot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot’s motion to vacate his conviction and 6-year prison sentence was denied by a federal judge on April 27.

Burfoot filed the motion to vacate his sentence in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia in November 2019.

The motion claimed that Burfoot’s lawyer represented him ineffectively during his 5-week jury trial, and that his constitutional rights were violated, according to court documents.

He was convicted in Norfolk Federal Court on public corruption charges in 2016 and sentenced to six years in prison. He appealed is conviction in 2018, but it was upheld by a federal judge.

After serving a little more than three years, Burfoot was released from federal prison amid coronavirus concerns back in May of 2020. He was not granted parole.