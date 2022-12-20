PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Wheelabrator trash incinerating plant in Portsmouth is working to remove the damaged parts of a conveyor belt that’s caused stoppage of normal operations at the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge since Friday.

The conveyor belt, which stretches across the entrance to the Portsmouth side of the bridge, caught fire Friday morning. No injuries were reported.

In a statement to 10 On Your Side, a spokesperson for WIN Waste Innovations said “We have evaluated the structures alongside a third-party engineering expert and are mobilizing a team to remove the damaged sections of the overhead conveyor enclosure which was the only area impacted.”

WAVY’s Andy Fox found crews working on the conveyor with what sounded like a drill at noon Tuesday.

The road will remain closed in the meantime, but WIN says it’s “working diligently to repair any damage and ensure safe passage to reopen the road as determined by the local agencies.” It’s also diverted trash to the facility, but says they are continuing to provide steam to the Navy.

Drivers are still able to get across the bridge from the Chesapeake side and turn right immediately after the bridge into adjacent parking lot. However the bridge is seeing only about 3,000 drivers of its roughly 10,000 drivers per day on average.

WAVY’s Andy Fox will have more updates later.