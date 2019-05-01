Join March of Dimes at Mt. Trashmore for their annual March for Babies

Breaking News
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — March of Dimes supports mothers through every stage of the pregnancy journey, even when everything doesn’t go according to plan.

The money raised from this special walk on Saturday will be used to expand programs and educate medical professionals that will make sure moms and babies get the best possible care.

Participants of the walk aid in funding research to find solutions to the biggest health threats.

“This past year in the state of Virginia, over 9,000 babies were born prematurely and had complications due to that. So, that’s kind of our main focus right now — to be there for those families who have children in the NICU and giving them any resources they may need,” said Caroline Myat with the organization.

Join the March for Babies Hampton Roads at Mt. Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the festivities kick off at 10 a.m. It’s completely free to participate. 

