NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk has a shared its job listing in the search for the search’s next police chief.

It says the new chief must be “an effective and inspiring leader,” and calls for the new chief to have a college degree and at least seven years’ experience of high-level management.

The listing will remain active for 30 days.

In the meantime, Norfolk has been getting citizen input from civic leagues and other forums as part of its search. There are also online feedback forms.

City Manager Chip Filer says his goal is to have a new police chief named by the end of 2022, which would be about eight months after former Chief Larry Boone’s departure.