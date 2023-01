Currituck County will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 20.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Currituck County will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 20.

The event will take place in the EOC classroom on the second floor of the Public Safety Building at 125 College Way in Barco.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Department staff will be on site to answer questions, collect résumés and discuss current vacancies.

Anyone with questions can contact Currituck County Human Resources at 252-232-3228.