Job fair hosted by Chesapeake Public Schools

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools is hosting a job fair on June 13 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Bus drivers, custodial services, and school nutrition services positions are open and will be accepting potential candidates at the event. Human resources staff will be present at the event to meet with applicants.

The event will be hosted at the Clarence Cuffee Community Center in Chesapeake.

For additional information, call the Human Resources Department at (757) 547-0001 or visit the school division’s website: www.cpschools.com.