NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion and James Madison were well represented in the awards for the Sun Belt’s 2022 football season, the first year in the conference for both programs.

JMU’s Todd Centeio was named both Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and the league’s Newcomer of the Year after leading the Dukes to a 8-3 record and a spot tied atop the Sun Belt East division in JMU’s first year in the FBS. The graduate student from West Palm Beach, Florida, had just one year of eligibility after transferring from Colorado State and won’t return for the Dukes next season.

In 10 starts, he threw for 2,697 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, with only five interceptions. He ran for another 393 yards and seven touchdowns. Centeio led the Sun Belt and was ranked seventh nationally with 19.4 points responsible for per game, and second in the conference and 14th in the nation with 309.0 yards of total offense per game.

Despite his offensive player of the year accolade, another offensive player was named the Sun Belt’s Player of the Year, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall. It was the third straight Player of the Year honor for McCall, who was injured late in the Chanticleers’ season.

Other Dukes on the first team were senior wide receiver Kris Thornton and senior defensive end Isaac Ukwu .

For ODU, junior wide receiver Ali Jennings III and sophomore linebacker Jason Henderson both earned first team honors after major statistical seasons, despite the Monarchs’ 2-6 conference record.

As of Dec. 1, Henderson led the country in tackles and his 186 tackles were third most in FBS history. He had 74 more tackles than the No. 2 tackler in the Sun Belt, Carlton Martial of Troy.

Jennings meanwhile led the conference with 106.6 yards per game (third best in the country) and nine touchdowns, and had 54 receptions for 959 yards. He had five 100-yard receiving games and an eight catch, 200-yard and three-touchdown game against East Carolina.

Both teams also landed multiple players on second, third and honorable mention teams. View the full list of selections below:

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)



Offensive Player of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)



Defensive Player of the Year

Carlton Martial, Troy (Sr., LB – Mobile, Ala.)



Newcomer of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)



Freshman of the Year

Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (RS Fr., WR – Lilburn, Ga.)



Coach of the Year

Jon Sumrall, Troy



All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

RB – Khalan Laborn, Marshall (6th Yr., RB – Virginia Beach, Fla.)

RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Jr., RB – Opelika, Ala.)

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State (RS Jr., OL – Glen St. Mary, Fla.)

OL – Austin Stidham, Troy (Sr., OL – Russellville, Ala.)

OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina (Jr., OL – Lakeland, Fla.)

OL – Jake Andrews, Troy (Jr., OL – Millbrook, Ala.)

OL – Anderson Hardy, App State (RS Jr., OL – Raleigh, N.C.)

TE – Seydou Traore, Arkansas State (So., TE – London, England)

WR – Jamari Thrash, Georgia State (RS Jr., WR – LaGrange, Ga.)

WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison (RS Sr., WR – Manassas, Va.)

WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion (Jr., WR – Richmond, Va.)

All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – T.J. Jackson, Troy (So., DL – Millbrook, Ala.)

DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana (RS Sr., DL – New Iberia, La.)

DL – Owen Porter, Marshall (RS Jr., DL – Huntington, W.Va.)

DL – Will Choloh, Troy (Sr., DL – Lawrenceville, Ga.)

DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison (RS Sr., DL – Upper Marlboro, Md.)

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy (Sr., LB – Mobile, Ala.)

LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (So., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.)

LB – Nick Hampton, App State (RS Jr., LB – Anderson, S.C.)

DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama (So., DB – Ridgeland, Miss.)

DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall (RS Jr., DB – Tampa, Fla.)

DB – Reddy Steward, Troy (Jr., DB – Decatur, Ala.)

DB – Bralen Trahan, Louisiana (RS Sr., DB – Lafayette, La.)



All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (Fr., K – Chandler, Ariz.)

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana (Sr., P – Rye, Australia)

RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana (Sr., RS – Mobile, Ala.)

AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (So., AP – Miami, Fla.)



All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy (So., RB – Marietta, Ga.)

RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (So., RB – Miami, Fla.)

OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., OL – Carrollton, Ga.)

OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Newtown, Pa.)

OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (RS Jr., OL – Waxhaw, N.C.)

OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Irmo, S.C.)

OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison (RS Jr., OL – Knoxville, Md.)

TE – Henry Pearson, App State (Sr., TE – Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.)

WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama (Sr., WR – Spanish Fort, Ala.)

WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM (5th Yr., WR – Idabel, Okla.)

WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern (Sr., WR – McDonough, Ga.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – Levi Bell, Texas State (RS Jr., DL – Cedar Park, Texas)

DL – James Carpenter, James Madison (RS So., DL – Roanoke, Va.)

DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy (Jr., DL – Delta State, Nigeria)

DL – Jamare Edwards, James Madison (RS Sr., DL – Miami, Fla.)

DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina (So., DL – Bronx, N.Y.)

LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern (RS So., LB – Beaver Falls, Pa.)

LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana (RS Sr., LB – Varnado, La.)

LB – Jourdan Quibodeaux, Louisiana (RS Sr., LB – Lafayette, La.)

DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State (RS Sr., DB – Rockingham, N.C.)

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State (Sr., DB – Greer, S.C.)

DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall (Sr., DB – Rock Hill, S.C.)

DB – Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., DB – High Point, N.C.)



All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama (Jr., K – Spanish Fort, Ala.)

P – Devyn McCormick, ULM (5th, P – Port Charlotte, Fla.)

RS – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State (RS Sr., RS – Palmetto, Fla.)

AP – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State (RS Sr., AP – Palmetto, Fla.)



All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense

QB – Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., QB – Stow, Ohio)

RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison (Gr., RB – Frederick, Md.)

RB – Jalen White, Georgia Southern (Jr., RB – Daleville, Ala.)

OL – James Jackson, South Alabama (Sr., OL – Moss Point, Miss.)

OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State (RS Jr., OL – Toronto, Canada)

OL – Caleb Kelly, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., OL – Warner Robins, Ga.)

OL – Isaiah Helms, App State (Jr., OL – Hudson, N.C.)

OL – Antwine Loper, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., OL – Conway, S.C.)

TE – Jacob Jenkins, Coastal Carolina (Jr., TE – Hoover, Ala.)

WR – Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss (Sr., WR – West Point, Miss.)

WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., WR – Greenwood, S.C.)

WR – Michael Jefferson, Louisiana (Sr., WR – Mobile, Ala.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense

DL – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State (RS Sr., DL – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., DL – Dorchester, Mass.)

DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., DL – Roswell, Ga.)

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy (So., DL – Tallahassee, Fla.)

LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison (RS So., LB – Portsmouth, Va.)

LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., LB – Lake Wylie, S.C.)

LB – Santrell Latham, Southern Miss (RS Sr., LB – Meridian, Miss.)

DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss (Jr., DB – Greenwood, Miss.)

DB – Malik Shorts, Southern Miss (RS Jr., DB – Bassfield, Miss.)

DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama (Sr., DB – Hattiesburg, Miss.)

DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State (RS Jr., DB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern (RS Jr., DB – Evans, Ga.)



All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams

K – Briggs Bourgeois, Southern Miss (RS Sr., K – St. Amant, La.)

P – Mason Hunt, Southern Miss (RS Sr., P – Wiggins, Miss.)

RS – Milan Tucker, App State (RS So., RS – Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

AP – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Jr., AP – Opelika, Ala.)



All-Sun Belt Honorable Mentions

App State

QB – Chase Brice (RS Sr., QB – Grayson, Ga.)

RB – Nate Noel (So., RB – Miami, Fla.)

WR – Kaedin Robinson (RS So., WR – Asheville, N.C.)

LB – Jalen McLeod (So., LB – Washington, D.C.)



Arkansas State

QB – James Blackman (RS Sr., QB – South Bay, Fla.)

OL – Jordan Rhodes (RS Sr., OL – Fairburn, Ga.)

WR – Champ Flemings (RS Sr., WR – Pasadena, Calif.)

DL – TW Ayers (RS Jr., DL – Lamar, Mo.)



Coastal Carolina

RB – CJ Beasley (RS So., RB – Norfolk, Va.)

WR – Tyson Mobley (Jr., WR – Longwood, Fla.)

DL – Adrian Hope (Super Sr., DL – Ocala, Fla.)

LB – Shane Bruce (RS So., LB – Carrollton, Ga.)

Georgia Southern

WR – Derwin Burgess Jr. (So., WR – Riverdale, Ga.)

WR – Jeremy Singleton (RS Sr., WR – New Orleans, La.)

DB – Anthony Wilson (RS Jr., DB – Columbia, S.C.)

K – Alex Raynor (RS Jr., K – Kennesaw, Ga.)



Georgia State

QB – Darren Grainger (RS Sr., QB – Conway, S.C.)

RB – Tucker Gregg (Sr., RB – Chatsworth, Ga.)

DL – Javon Denis (RS Jr., DL – Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

K – Michael Hayes (RS Jr, K – Florence, S.C.)



James Madison

TE – Drew Painter (RS Sr., TE – Hershey, Pa.)

LB – Jailin Walker (So., LB – Richmond, Va.)

DB – Sam Kidd (RS Sr., DB – Reston, Va.)

DB – Jordan Swann (RS Sr., DB – Newark, Del.)



Louisiana

RB – Chris Smith (RS Jr., RB – Louisville, Miss.)

TE – Neal Johnson (Jr., TE – Mesquite, Texas)

TE – Johnny Lumpkin (RS Sr., TE – Atlanta, Ga.)

LB – Kris Moncrief (Sr., LB – Raleigh, Miss.)

ULM

DL – Caleb Thomas (Gr., DL – Mansfield, Texas)

LB – Quae Drake (Jr. LB – Wadley, Ala.)

LB – Zack Woodard (Gr., LB – Thomasville, Ala.)

K – Calum Sutherland (6th Yr., K – Keller, Texas)



Marshall

WR – Corey Gammage (RS Jr., WR – Delray Beach, Fla.)

DL – Koby Cumberlander (RS SR., DL – Roswell, Ga.)

LB – Eli Neal (Jr., LB – Memphis, Tenn.)_

DB – Andre Sam (6th Yr., DB – Iowa, La.)



Old Dominion

RB – Blake Watson (RS Jr., RB – Queens, N.Y.)

DL – Alonzo Ford Jr. (So., DL – Richmond, Va.)

DB – R’Tarriun Johnson (RS Sr., DB – Wiggins, Miss.)

P – Ethan Duane (So., P – Melbourne, Australia)



South Alabama

QB – Carter Bradley (Jr., QB – Jacksonville, Fla.)

WR – Devin Voisin (So., WR – Crestview, Fla.)

DL – Wy’Kevious Thomas (RS So., DL – Riverdale, Ga.)

DB – Jaden Voisin (So., DB – Crestview, Fla.)



Southern Miss

DL – Jalen Williams (RS So., DL – Tylertown, Miss.)

LB – Daylen Gill (Sr., LB – Louisville, Miss.)

LB – Averie Habas (Jr., LB – Rice Lake, Wis.)

DB – Natrone Brooks (Sr., DB – Starkville, Miss.)



Texas State

WR – Ashtyn Hawkins (So., WR – Desoto, Texas)

LB – Jordan Revels (Jr., LB – Houston, Texas)

DB – Tory Spears (RS Jr., DB – Houston, Texas)

K – Seth Keller (RS Jr., K – Colleyville, Texas)



Troy

WR – Tez Johnson (So., WR – Pinson, Ala.)

LB – KJ Robertson (Sr., LB – Alabaster, Ala.)

DB – Dell Pettus (Jr., DB – Harvest, Ala.)

DB – Craig Slocum Jr. (Sr., DB – Lake Butler, Fla.)

