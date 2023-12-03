HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — After a whirlwind few weeks, JMU fans have finally learned who, where and when their Dukes will play their first ever bowl game.

The No. 24 Dukes (11-1) will play Air Force (8-4) on Saturday, December 23 in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kick off will be 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

https://x.com/JMUFootball/status/1731411087419900237?s=20

While not the most logistically easy bowl game to make in person for JMU fans being a day before Christmas Eve, the matchup does give the Dukes a great time slot on network TV, competing only with the Potato Bowl (Utah State vs. Georgia State), and a competitive and nationally known opponent in Air Force.

JMU announced that offensive line coach/associate head coach Damian Wroblewski will serve as acting head coach after former head coach Curt Cignetti left this past week for the same job at Indiana.

“Every member of our football program is honored and excited to represent JMU in its first ever bowl game,” Wroblewski said in a release from JMU. “We understand the unusual circumstances that we are in, and that only makes us smile even more. From Coach Challace McMillin recruiting young men in registration lines to begin the program over 50 years ago to today, we say thank you and will make JMU Nation proud. We now have a destination. It’s time to hone our focus on the process of preparation and daily excellence. We’ll see you in Fort Worth. Go Dukes!”

The Daily News Record and other local media have reported that JMU’s Jordan McCloud, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, is expected to suit up for the Dukes at quarterback despite him putting his name in the transfer portal.

“We’re excited for James Madison’s first bowl appearance and looking forward to the Texas hospitality and an exciting matchup with a tough Air Force squad,” added JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne. “In addition, I’m excited to announce Damien Wroblewski as our acting head coach to lead the Dukes into this bowl game. Our student-athletes have been through a lot over the last week, and he will be a strong, unifying presence of stability for them. Our student-athletes have shared their full support for him as their coach. I’m confident in Wrobo’s ability to lead our team and excited for him to have this opportunity. See you in Texas, JMU Nation!”

This article is breaking and will be updated.