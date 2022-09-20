JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County has approved salary increases for current and new police officers, as well as a new sign on bonus and other benefits.

The county’s board of supervisors approved the measure on September 13.

Recruits will get a $5,000 signing bonus and their starting pay has been increased from $47,175 to $50,700.

Recruits and current officers will also get a $1,500 salary increase for a bachelor’s degree or a $3,000 increase for a bachelor’s degree.

Other benefits approved include free membership to the JCC Recreation Center, tuition assistance and more.

You can read more about the salary increases and benefits here.