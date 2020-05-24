Live Now
JCC Police conducting water rescue in Diascund Creek Reservoir

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police Department spent Sunday evening searching for a man, during a water rescue operation.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a report of an unmanned boat located in the Diascund Creek Reservoir near Richmond Road in James City County.

JCC Police said that as of 8 p.m., one adult male is unaccounted for and crews will resume the search Monday morning.

No further information is available at this time.

