JCC Police searching for 2 subjects wanted in connection with 7-Eleven robbery

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two subjects wanted in connection with a recent robbery in James City County early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded at about 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 6 for the incident occurring at the 7-Eleven located at 7211 Richmond Road in Norge.

Police say two unidentified subjects, both believed to be men, entered the store and demanded money. One of the individuals brandished a “large fixed blade knife.” The two subjects then fled with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise from the store.

York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office K9 responded and assisted JCCPD with searching the area.

Police say that further investigation revealed that just after 2 a.m., two unidentified subjects matching the description of the earlier incident, went into the 7-Eleven at 8185 Croaker Road and demanded money.

Police said that this time, no weapon was displayed and the clerk was “uncooperative.” The two subjects fled without any money or merchandise.

There were no injuries in either incident. The two subjects were seen in a small blue or black sedan.

Anyone with information about these incidents or that may be able to identify the subjects pictured, is asked to contact Investigator Logan English by phone at 757-603-6033, via email, or by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com.

