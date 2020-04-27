JCC Police report multiple vandalism incidents in Windsor Forest

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are now reporting multiple cases of vandalism, all in the same neighborhood, over the past week.

It all began on April 20 when a police radar trailer parked on Devon Road was vandalized.

Courtesy – James City County

Since then, residents have reported that vandals spray-painted three vehicles and a home. A vehicle’s window was also shattered.

These incidents all happened in the Windsor Forest neighborhood, specifically on Devon Road, Buford Road, Sheffield Road and Hempstead Road.

If you have seen anyone or anything suspicious in this area, if you know who may be involved in these incidents or if you have a home security video camera (including doorbell cameras) that may have captured suspicious person(s) or vehicle(s), please contact Investigator Jason Slodysko at 757-259-5161 or Jason.slodysko@jamescitycountyva.gov.

You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com.

