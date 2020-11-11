JCC Police: Man barricaded in residence, girlfriend escaped uninjured

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on scene of a barricade incident in the Fords Colony neighborhood in James City County on Wednesday morning.

Officials say they were first notified around 10 p.m. Tuesday for shots fired in the 200 block of Portmarnoch. Police say a man with some sort of mental illness was holding his girlfriend hostage, but she was able to leave the home uninjured early Wednesday morning.

No other details have been reported, but police said the man was still barricaded in the home just before 7 a.m.

