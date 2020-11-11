JCC Police: Man barricaded in residence, girlfriend escaped uninjured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on scene of a barricade incident in the Fords Colony neighborhood in James City County on Wednesday morning.

Officials say they were first notified around 10 p.m. Tuesday for shots fired in the 200 block of Portmarnoch. Police say a man with some sort of mental illness was holding his girlfriend hostage, but she was able to leave the home uninjured early Wednesday morning.

No other details have been reported, but police said the man was still barricaded in the home just before 7 a.m.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10