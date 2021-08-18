JCC Police: Man accused of making fraudulent charges at 7-Eleven stores, Uber Eats

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are currently seeking a man accused of credit card fraud.

According to police, the man in the photos is connected to numerous fraudulent charges made at the 7-Eleven located at 5534 Centerville Road, the 7-Eleven located at 4840 Longhill Road and to Uber Eats.

The man was captured on surveillance cameras from the 7-Eleven store using the credit card.

Any information regarding the incidents can be relayed to Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.