WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 17 at Jamestown Settlement.

The blood drive will be in Jamestown Settlement’s education wing classrooms at 2110 Jamestown Road in Williamsburg near the Colonial Parkway.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, or for additional information, call 757-253-5549 or sign up online with sponsor code, JAMESTOWN.

“The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation is committed to meaningful partnerships in our community,” said Christy S. Coleman, executive director, in a statement. “Working with the American Red Cross on this blood drive is the museum’s way of supporting staff, colleagues and neighbors and helping save lives.”

The American Red Cross said blood donors of all types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.