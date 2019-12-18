Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation picks new CEO

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The CEO of Richmond’s American Civil War Museum is leaving for a new role leading the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, a state agency that operates two living-history museums.

Christy Coleman came to Richmond in 2008 to serve as the CEO of the American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar, which then merged with the Museum of the Confederacy.

A press release announcing her selection as head of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation says Coleman intends to continue the effort to tell “a more comprehensive story” of the nation’s 17th- and 18th-century beginnings.

The foundation runs the Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.