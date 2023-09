SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry is switching to its offseason operating starting Tuesday.

The schedule for the fall/winter/spring includes fewer trips, but will still run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, VDOT says.

It’s a free service and takes about 20 minutes to make the trip from Scotland in Surry County to Jamestown across the river.

You can check out the full offseason schedule and learn more about the service at this link.