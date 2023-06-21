SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will have limited service due to storm related high tides on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The high tides and heavy rain has raised waters to a level that prevents loading ramps from being safely raised and lowered onto the ferry boats.

According to the release, if service is suspended, it will be restored as soon as waters recede.

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to call the ferry hotline 1-800-VA-FERRY or visit 511virginia.org to decide if alternate routes are needed.

Alternate route from the Surry boarding location:

Take Route 10 to Route 258 to the James River Bridge (Route 17)

Follow signs for Route 64 West. Exit onto Route 199 toward Williamsburg

Follow to Route 31 (Jamestown Road)

Alternate route from the Jamestown boarding location: