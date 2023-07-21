JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has pleaded guilty to running an unlicensed daycare in James City County.

According to a Facebook post from James City County Police, 59-year-old Kimberly Henretty pled guilty to abuse and neglect of children and operating an unlicensed daycare. Police say Henretty was also charged with cruelty and abuse to children, but it was nolle prossed as part of the plea agreement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on August 9, 2022, in the 5000 block of Thomas Court. Police were called in reference to a 4-month-old who was in cardiac arrest while at the childcare center which was run by Henretty. Officials say the infant was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Norfolk Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the infant’s cause of death was sudden unexplained infant death syndrome (SUIDS).

Henretty’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.