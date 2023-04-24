JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has been charged with running an unlicensed daycare in James City County.

Kimberly Henretty, 59, is being charged with abuse and neglect of children, cruelty and injury of children and operating a daycare program without a license.

Kimberly Henretty, 59. (Credit: JCCPD)

On August 9, 2022, police and EMS responded to the 5000 block of Thomas Court in reference to a 4-month-old who was in cardiac arrest while in the care of a private childcare center run by Henretty.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The infant’s cause of death was determined by the Norfolk office of the chief medical examiner to be sudden unexplained infant death.

During an investigation, police found out that 10 children all under the age of five, were being cared for by Henretty.

Henretty turned herself into the VPRJ on April 17, where she was initially denied bond. She appeared in court for a bond on April 24 and the denial was upheld.