JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for an 87-year-old man who was last seen Monday in James City County.

Police are looking for Leland S. Dingee who is described as a white man about 5 feet 9 inches, weighing 185 pounds. Dingee has blue eyes and white, curly hair.

Leland S. Dingee (Photo Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

Dingee was last seen on May 29 around 11:13 p.m. on Smokehouse Lane. He was possibly wearing a long-sleeve, blue top with white stripes, beige shorts, knee high socks, and blue/orange sneakers.

He is possibly driving a light green 2010 Subaru Forester with Virginia plates: XGH-4682.

Officials say the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information about Dingee’s whereabouts can call the James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.

