JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police say they have received new evidence in a fatal hit-and-run investigation in James City County.

According to VSP, the hit-and-run occurred on April 15 on Fenton Mill Rd. Witnesses say 64-year-old Andrew Davis was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him from behind. The vehicle that struck Davis continued driving.

Since the incident, VSP has been reaching out to the community for any information about the vehicle and the suspect but has not been able to get any leads.

VSP then provided evidence collected at the crime scene to the Department of Forensic Science, which resulted in officers learning that the vehicle’s color is a black to dark gray metallic colored paint which was used by Honda from 1995 to 2015.

Those who have information on anyone owning a late model Honda in a black or dark gray metallic paint, that has significant front end damage can contact VSP at (757) 424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.