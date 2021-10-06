Vehicles tampered, had items stolen at Steeplechase Apartments in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are now investigating after several vehicles were tampered with and had items stolen in the area.

According to police, the incident occurred in the overnight hours between Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 in the Steeplechase Apartments and Villages at Candle Station.

Reports say numerous unlocked vehicles had items stolen and some were entered and tampered with.

Some of the items stolen were cash and an Apple watch.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.