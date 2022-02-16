Teen accused in 2020 playground shooting of another juvenile in James City County to be tried as an adult

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A teen accused in the fatal shooting of another juvenile in 2020 in James City County has been certified to the circuit court to be tried as an adult.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 30, 2020, when police say they were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the playground in Pocahontas Square in the 1900 block of Algonquin Trail.

When they got to the scene, officers found 17-year-old Carlos Fermir Vanegas-Escobar who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

“What I think happened is he got set up,” a friend of the victim told 10 On Your Side. “They told him to meet him out there in the back in the park and he got shot in his back.”

Nearly a month later on Nov. 24, police say the teen suspect turned himself in to police.

The suspect, who was 15 years old at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty via an Alford Plea to first-degree murder on Sept. 17, 2021.

According to the Cornell Law School, the Alford Plea, also known as the “best-interests plea,” is a type of plea agreement where a defendant pleads guilty to an offense but also maintains his or her innocence.

The name is taken from the U.S. Supreme Court case North Carolina v. Alford 400 U.S. 25 in 1970 when Henry Alford affirmed his innocence in a fatal shooting.

The juvenile accused previously had a sentencing trial set for Tuesday, but it was continued to a later date. According to the Williamsburg/James City County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the teen is currently being held at the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center while awaiting his sentencing.