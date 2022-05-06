JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police in James City County want to track down two people who stole $2,727 worth of merchandise from the Polo Outlet store last month.

The crime happened on April 15 just after 12:30 p.m.

Investigators determined the pair fled the area after the crime, in an older model Honda four-door vehicle.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects.

If you are able to identify either of the individuals, please contact Investigator Tim Renwick at 757-259-5164 or tim.renwick@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.