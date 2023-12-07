JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man local to the New Kent/James City County area was arrested Thursday in connection to what police have said was a hit-and-run road rage incident earlier this week.

James City County Police detectives arrested Brian Lemons, 51, and charged him with felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police said the charges are based on the current evidence to date, but added that the investigation is still active and other charges may be brought forward as it continues.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, police and fire crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Rochambeau Drive and said the suspect engaged in aggressive behavior and intentionally rammed into another vehicle multiple times on Interstate 64.

Police said the victim exited I-64 onto Croaker Road, where the suspect followed and continued to crash into the victim’s vehicle until it overturned. They said the suspect drove into a ditch, left his vehicle and took off on foot toward the Croaker Road Park and Ride. The victim was treated for minor injuries.