State Police: Single-vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County results in fatality

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say a crash on I-64 Tuesday morning was fatal.

According to a Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, they are currently on the scene of the single-vehicle crash that occurred just after 3:40 a.m. in James City County.

The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 244, past the Busch Gardens Exit. The crash resulted in a fatality.

State Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team are currently on the scene assisting with the investigation.

No further information has been released.

CRASH in #Williamsburg on I-64 West near Busch Gardens. 2 lanes, shoulder are blocked. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/tPgyEriOjl — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_TV) December 7, 2021

This is breaking news and will be updated.