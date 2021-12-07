State Police: Single-vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County results in fatality

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say a crash on I-64 Tuesday morning was fatal.
According to a Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, they are currently on the scene of the single-vehicle crash that occurred just after 3:40 a.m. in James City County.
The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 244, past the Busch Gardens Exit. The crash resulted in a fatality.
State Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team are currently on the scene assisting with the investigation.
No further information has been released.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
