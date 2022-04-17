JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they are currently looking for two patients who escaped Eastern State Hospital in James City County Sunday.

One of the patients that escaped is 29-year-old Bryant Marcus Wilkerson who is described as an African American male. The other patient is 31-year-old Austin Preston Leigh, described as a white male.

State Police say both are convicted felons with outstanding warrants. Leigh currently has warrants for drug-related charges in Chesapeake. Wilkerson is wanted on a felony probation violation.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including the exact time the two escaped from the facility.

Officials say both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone that has information on either Leigh or Wilkerson, or knows of their whereabouts, is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800, #77.

Austin Preston Leigh (Courtesy – Virginia State Police)

Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (Courtesy – Virginia State Police)