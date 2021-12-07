State Police responds to second fatal crash on I-64 in James City County Tuesday

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash in James City County, the second fatal crash Tuesday morning.

According to State Police, the crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. on the eastbound lanes on I-64 at mile marker 227. State Police say the crash resulted in a fatality.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. No further information has been released.

This is the second fatal crash on I-64 in James City County Tuesday. Just hours before, state police responded to a fatal crash that happened around 3:40 a.m. at mile marker 244, past the Busch Gardens exit.

Officials ask motorists to slow down and be aware of traffic patterns as they investigate the crashes.

This is breaking news and will be updated.