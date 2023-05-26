JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Police Department issued a scam alert this week, regarding a credit card skimming device discovered at a 7-Eleven ATM.

The 7-Eleven where the device was found is located at 7327 Pocahontas Trail.

An investigation is underway to determine how long the skimming device was on the machine before it was discovered.

If you have recently used this ATM, police recommend you carefully monitor your bank accounts for suspicious activity.

To protect yourself from potential fraud, police recommend taking the following steps:

Check your bank statements regularly for unauthorized transactions. Contact your financial institution immediately if you notice any suspicious activity. Report the incident to the James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800 and provide details of your experience.