JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly James City County woman who has dementia.

James City County Police is urgently requesting the public’s help to find 85-year-old Mary Dellinger, who was reported missing from First Colony at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Mary Dellinger in an undated photo (Photo provided by James City County Police)

Police said she was last seen driving her white 2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Virginia plates MPG2LUV and leaving James City County while traveling west on Route 5 at about 1:30 p.m.

Surveillance footage confirmed the vehicle’s route.

Anyone with information about Dellinger’s whereabouts should call 757-566-0112.

Dellinger is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds and has long silver hair and blue/gray eyes. At the time she disappeared, police said she was wearing jeans and a white turtleneck sweater, and she is presumed to not have any contact devices on her. They said she may be heading toward a family residence in Elizabethtown, Tennessee.