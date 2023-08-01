JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly James City County woman who has dementia.
James City County Police is urgently requesting the public’s help to find 85-year-old Mary Dellinger, who was reported missing from First Colony at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said she was last seen driving her white 2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Virginia plates MPG2LUV and leaving James City County while traveling west on Route 5 at about 1:30 p.m.
Surveillance footage confirmed the vehicle’s route.
Anyone with information about Dellinger’s whereabouts should call 757-566-0112.
Dellinger is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds and has long silver hair and blue/gray eyes. At the time she disappeared, police said she was wearing jeans and a white turtleneck sweater, and she is presumed to not have any contact devices on her. They said she may be heading toward a family residence in Elizabethtown, Tennessee.