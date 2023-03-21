JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a school bus driver was sent to a local hospital following a crash involving another vehicle in James City County Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Henry Street and Humelsine Parkway. The other vehicle involved was a pickup truck.

Police say the bus was full at the time of the crash carrying 19 students and was on its way to Matthew Whaley Elementary School.

The bus driver was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries. Two students also sustained minor injuries. Officials say most students have been transported onto another bus.

No further information has been released.