Portions of Virginia Capital Trail reopen in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — After being closed for several months, visitors can once again enjoy the Virginia Capital Trail in James City County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) closes two portions of the multi-use trail in phases starting in November 2021 while crews installed new bridge planks on the long bridge along the Jamestown leg of the VCT.

As part of the improvements, the bridge now has an epoxy coating that will provide additional friction for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

The bridge improvements and reopening of the Virginia Capital Trail between mile marker 2 and the Greensprings Interpretive Trail were completed ahead of the scheduled April 2022 completion date.

Virginia’s Capital Trail is a 52-mile bicycle and pedestrian shared-use trail that connects Virginia’s past and present state capitals of Jamestown, Williamsburg and Richmond along Scenic Route 5.