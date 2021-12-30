Police will direct traffic on Route 60 in James City County due to road work starting Jan. 3

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)– Motorists traveling both directions on Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) will be under the direction of police beginning as early as noon on Jan. 3.

Traffic will be directed under police with narrowed and shifted travel lanes at the intersection of Green Mount Parkway (Route 774) between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Two-way traffic along Route 60 and turn access to and from Green Mount Parkway will be maintained during this work. Motorists are advised to drive with caution within the construction zone.

This traffic change is the start of the work to improve the intersection as part of the Skiffes Creek Connector project. This project includes utility renovation, the installation of a new traffic signal and creation of a multi-use path between Green Mount Parkway and the existing bus stop on Route 60.

The project is estimated to be complete as early as fall 2022.

For more information on the Skiffes Creek Connector Project, visit the VDOT website.