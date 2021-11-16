Police: Suspect stole nearly $800 worth of Newport cigarettes from James City County Dollar General

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a person that was caught on camera stealing nearly $800 worth of Newport cigarettes from a Dollar General in James City County.

According to police, the burglary occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the Dollar General store located at 8766 Pocahontas Trail.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect shattered the glass case where the cigarettes were being stored and then loaded the cigarettes into a trash bag before leaving the store.



Police say there was no sign of forced entry, however surveillance cameras inside the store captured the suspect during the incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.