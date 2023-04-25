JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police are still looking for tips in the fatal hit-and-run on Fenton Mill Road.
On April 15, around 11:45 p.m. police responded to Fenton Mill Road in reference to a pedestrian hit-and-run.
Police say 64-year-old Andrew Davis, who lives on Fenton Mill Road, was walking his dog in the eastbound lane of travel when a vehicle struck him from behind. The driver did not stop and continued eastbound.
If you have information about the hit-and-run or who may have witnessed suspicious behavior, please contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.