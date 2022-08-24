JAMES CTY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting incident at a 7-Eleven in James City County.

According to police, officers responded to the call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located on 4840 Longhill Road. When officers arrived on the scene, all parties involved had left the scene.

Police found shell casings in the area, but there were no reported injuries. The property also was found to have minimal damage.

Multiple witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking and fired shots before they fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator English at 757-592-6518 or Investigator Ernst at 757-608-8985. Tipsters can also call the Crime Line at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP.