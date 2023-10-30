JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in James City County Monday, police said.

James City County Police responded to what it said was a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Pocahontas Trail and Greenmount Parkway at around 5:25 p.m.

Police said that, according to eyewitnesses, a pedestrian was struck by a turning vehicle, which then left the scene. The victim suffered serious injuries, according to police, and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The vehicle involved in the incident is believed to be a newer blue Nissan Altima which continued to head eastbound toward Newport News after the incident.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 757-253-1800 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, who continue to investigate the incident.