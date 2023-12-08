JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in James City County that occurred Thursday evening.

Officials say that on Dec. 7 at approximately 8:20 p.m., 44-year-old Scott Thomason was traveling on I-64 westbound at the 231A exit ramp. Thomason lost control on the exit ramp and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle then went into a ditch where it overturned several times before eventually striking a tree, police say.

James City County fatal crash (Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

Police say that speed was a contributing factor in this crash.