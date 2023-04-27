JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two James City County residents have been arrested following a shootout Thursday morning on Howard Drive in the Grove area that left multiple vehicles and dwellings damaged by bullets, James City County Police said.

No injuries were reported, though a nearby school and daycare were placed on lockdown for about an hour as a precaution.

Around 8:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Howard Drive. Two men, Orlando McCoin Sr., 49, and Orlando McCoin Jr., 27, were involved in a shootout following a domestic dispute, according to police.

Officers arrived, secured the scene and detained the father, as the son left the scene, police said. He turned himself in to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail around 2 p.m., police said, and both firearms used in the shooting were recovered.

Orlando McCoin Sr. has been charged with attempted murder, reckless handling of a firearm and firing at an unoccupied dwelling.

Orlando McCoin Jr. has been charged with attempted murder, reckless handling of a firearm and firing at an occupied dwelling.