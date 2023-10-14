JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a pedestrian was killed Friday evening in James City County.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Route 60, east of Route 199. According to police, Daniel F. Woloszynowski, 57, of Williamsburg was driving his Chevy Suburban westbound on Route 60 when he tried to change lanes and hit a pedestrian who was illegally walking on the roadway.

Police say 48-year-old Shaine Deeleeoan Henderson, of Williamsburg, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and later died at the scene.

Henderson was wearing all black clothing on a roadway with no street lights, according to police.

VSP’s Crash Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation. Neither speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, police say.

The investigation of this crash remains on-going.