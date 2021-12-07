Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a person died Tuesday night after he was hit by a vehicle.

James City County police and fire-rescue crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 5:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of Centerville Road.

The pedestrian was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police said additional details would be released once next of kin is notified.

