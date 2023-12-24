JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old from Newport News was airlifted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Freightliner truck, police say.

It happened Sunday just after midnight on the 7200 block of Richmond Road near Noah’s Ark Veterinary Hospital.

According to police, the truck (without a trailer) was traveling eastbound and tried unsuccessfully to avoid hitting the pedestrian who was trying to get personal belongings from the road.

Police say the pedestrian was not aware that the truck was approaching.

The pedestrian received life-saving treatment from emergency personnel before being airlifted to the hospital.

Police are working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in this ongoing investigation, and they do not anticipate any charges against the truck driver.

The incident underscores the paramount importance of road safety, especially during low-visibility conditions at night, police said in a news release.