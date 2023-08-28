JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police said weather played a factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed a person in James City County Monday.

Around 4:10 p.m., James City County police and fire departments responded to a single-vehicle crash on Forge Road between Diascund Road and Brickyard Road. Crews determined that a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado left the road and crashed into a tree, police said.

The driver, Gordon Monroe Ivey III, 30, of James City County, died at the scene after first responders performed CPR and other life-saving measures, police said. Ivey’s next-of-kin has been notified.

Police said their initial findings indicated that weather conditions played a factor in the crash. Like much of Hampton Roads, it had been raining — sometimes heavily — in James City County Monday afternoon. Forge Road, the primary road to access the Chickahominy Haven community, stayed closed for about three hours after the crash, which is still under investigation.