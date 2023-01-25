WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police are now investigating after two off-duty officers with James City County Police were involved in a shooting overnight.

According to Williamsburg Police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Scotland Street around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. A separate officer nearby heard the gunshots and found a 38-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was sent to Riverside Regional Medical Center with critical injuries and is expected to recover.

The shooter, later identified as 24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk, was sent to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

10 On Your Side has confirmed that both men are officers with James City County Police. Williamsburg Police are conducting the investigation into the shooting. Both were off-duty at the time of the incident. The two men are known to each other.

In a statement from James City County Police, officials say Rusk has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“At this time, our focus and concern is supporting the affected families and the members of the James City County Police Department who have been shaken by this unfortunate incident.”

Officials with the James City County General District Court stated that Rusk was arraigned Wednesday morning. His next court hearing is set for February 16.

No further information has been released. This is breaking news and will be updated.

Michael Trenton Rusk (Courtesy -WPRJ)