JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking to visit the Jamestown Beach Event Park this summer, you might notice parking fees as you head into the park.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, guests who are not a resident of James City County or the City of Williamsburg will have to pay a fee to park at the Jamestown Beach Event Park.

Here are the nonresident parking fees for the summer 2022 season:

Passenger Vehicle (up to 8 passengers):
Weekdays: $5
Weekends & Holidays: $10

High Occupancy Vehicle (9-15 passengers):
Weekdays: $15
Weekends & Holidays: $20

Bus (16 or more passengers): 
Weekdays: $30
Weekends & Holidays: $30

Residents of James City County and the City of Williamsburg will need to show proof of residency to park for free. That can include a valid driver’s license or valid Virginia identification card that shows a current address. Residents can also use a current lease agreement, utility bill or voter registration card along with ID. 

For more information, call 757-259-5360. 